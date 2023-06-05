e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 34,208 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
NYSE ELF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.