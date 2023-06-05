e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 34,208 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

