East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $71.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

