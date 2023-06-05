Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EIM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,890. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.