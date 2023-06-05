Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Haleon accounts for about 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Haleon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,392,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 819,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Down 0.6 %

About Haleon

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 2,194,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,975. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

