Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,513,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 9.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.07. The company had a trading volume of 574,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,926. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.93 and its 200-day moving average is $476.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

