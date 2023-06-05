Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up 4.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

LHX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $182.30. 494,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

