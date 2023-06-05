Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 91,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,704 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.67. 134,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,551. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

