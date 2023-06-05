Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

