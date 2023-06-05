Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. 329,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 249,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 26.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

