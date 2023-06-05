Energi (NRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,948.11

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $121,948.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,373,139 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

