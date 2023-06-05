Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 15,327 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 269,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,920. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

