Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.