Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

