EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.15.

EPAM opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $58,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $49,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

