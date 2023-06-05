Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. 414,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,098. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

