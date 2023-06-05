EVR Research LP Has $2.92 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EVR Research LP trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

CRM traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $209.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,779,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.