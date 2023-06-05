EVR Research LP Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Nordstrom accounts for 1.6% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 914.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. 4,360,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

