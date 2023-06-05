EVR Research LP Sells 210,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

EVR Research LP decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises approximately 9.6% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. 1,855,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

