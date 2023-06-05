Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $994.07

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$994.07 and last traded at C$993.17, with a volume of 8273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$986.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$928.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$873.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.