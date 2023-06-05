Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $994.07

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$994.07 and last traded at C$993.17, with a volume of 8273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$986.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$928.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$873.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 172.6212389 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.