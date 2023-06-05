FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,308.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $317,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

