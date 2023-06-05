Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 271,533 shares.The stock last traded at $42.58 and had previously closed at $42.20.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

