Financial Contrast: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -749.33% -166.15% -133.86% NextGen Healthcare -0.41% 8.51% 4.78%

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.35 million 18.94 -$32.66 million ($1.96) -2.69 NextGen Healthcare $653.17 million 1.60 -$2.65 million ($0.04) -396.00

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. NextGen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

