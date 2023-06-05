First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.39. 14,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 224,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

