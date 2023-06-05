First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

