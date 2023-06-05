Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $343.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

