Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

