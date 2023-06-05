Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. 3,847,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

