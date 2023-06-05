Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 35,910 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $173,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.81. 2,910,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

