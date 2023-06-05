Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,073,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 12,888,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,888,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

