Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 21,916 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 252,730 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

