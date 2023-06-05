Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,925. The company has a market capitalization of $293.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

