Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.18. 2,672,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.