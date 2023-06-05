Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.04. 1,185,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,570,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Frontline Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.01%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

