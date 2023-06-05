Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $687.02 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Gala has a market capitalization of $687.02 million and approximately $83.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,011,895,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,042,914,617 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

