Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 51,410 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,410 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $70,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,591. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

