Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $51,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

IMKTA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

