GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GameStop stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

