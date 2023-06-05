Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 4.9%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. 119,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 245,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,989,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189,513 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.9% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 98.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,030,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 511,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

