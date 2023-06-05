GateToken Market Capitalization Reaches $392.41 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00015640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $392.41 million and $1.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,670.19 or 1.00070906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,809,792 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,809,290.8214107 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.2111318 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,149,517.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

