Gemini Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $568.28 million and approximately $401,476.19 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 571,332,436 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

