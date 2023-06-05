Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

GENC opened at $14.57 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.