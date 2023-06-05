General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $84.84. 1,307,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,874. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.