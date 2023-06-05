Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Given “Assumes” Rating at 500.com

500.com reissued their assumes rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Generation Income Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 16,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
