Gidon Katz Sells 6,785 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gidon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $60.92. 5,039,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

