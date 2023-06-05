GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.11 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 6,076,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,708. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.