Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Down to $32.71

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $31.88. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 80,633 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,000,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,036,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,552,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,070,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

