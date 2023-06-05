Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.54. 496,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

