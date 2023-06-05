Global Endowment Management LP Has $915,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.24. 1,675,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,119,741 shares of company stock valued at $338,276,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

