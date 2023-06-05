Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $130,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.80 and a beta of 0.49.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

