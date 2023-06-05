Global Endowment Management LP Sells 3,042 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Smartsheet worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Smartsheet by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. 1,266,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

